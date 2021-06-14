Left Menu

TDP's Ashok Gajapati Raju welcomes Andhra HC order reinstating him as MANAS Trust chairperson

Former union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapati Raju on Monday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict quashing the state government's orders removing him as MANSAS trust chairperson.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:03 IST
TDP's Ashok Gajapati Raju welcomes Andhra HC order reinstating him as MANAS Trust chairperson
Former union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapati Raju. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapati Raju on Monday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court's verdict quashing the state government's orders removing him as MANSAS trust chairperson. Speaking to reporters here, Raju expressed happiness over the court's order and called the allegations made by the YSRCP-ruled state government against him "ridiculous".

"The state government led by the YSRCP had removed me as the Chairperson of the MANSAS trust as well as Simhachalam temple trust board. Now the court has quashed those orders. Very ridiculous allegations were made about me. Even my donation to the Ramateertham temple was rejected," he said. He added, "They have made allegations of irregularities in the trust during my tenure. But they could not prove what kind of loss was incurred because of me. I request the government to respect the acts and constitution at least now."

Raju further said there were damages such as the death of cows in the temple premises during his absence. "Almost one year passed. Now I have to check what permanent damages have been done. For example, cows in Sinhachalam temple Gosala had died, they were not rescued. Can anybody bring them back to life? The conditions of all temples in the limits of the trust also have to be verified. Normalcy should be restored," he said.

He added that he would give a more detailed response after getting a full copy of the court's verdict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021