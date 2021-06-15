Left Menu

213 BSF personnel in Jammu awarded 'Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak'

As many as 213 BSF personnel of Jammu frontier were on Tuesday awarded Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, officials said.Inspector General N S Jamwal presented the medals to 27 officers, 59 subordinate officers and 127 other ranks during an investiture ceremony, a Border Security Force BSF spokesman said.The honour has been conferred upon 8,111 BSF personnel from the whole Jammu frontier so far, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:21 IST
213 BSF personnel in Jammu awarded 'Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak'
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 213 BSF personnel of Jammu frontier were on Tuesday awarded ‘Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak’, officials said.

Inspector General N S Jamwal presented the medals to 27 officers, 59 subordinate officers and 127 other ranks during an investiture ceremony, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said.

The honour has been conferred upon 8,111 BSF personnel from the whole Jammu frontier so far, he said. The “Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for J & K state, LWE (left wing extremism) and NE (north east) regions” was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2018. The medals are awarded twice a year to personnel, who have rendered service in these regions since July 2018 for a minimum of two years, spokesman said.

Jamwal was also conferred upon the 'Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak' and BSF 'Director General Commendation Roll' on this occasion. He said, “the BSF has shown utmost dedication towards safeguarding of International Border of India with professional acumen and lot of sacrifices of its men.” “These awards are recognition of exceptional contribution made by BSF personnel in the service of nation,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021