213 BSF personnel in Jammu awarded 'Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak'

As many as 213 BSF personnel of Jammu frontier were on Tuesday awarded ‘Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak’, officials said.

Inspector General N S Jamwal presented the medals to 27 officers, 59 subordinate officers and 127 other ranks during an investiture ceremony, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said.

The honour has been conferred upon 8,111 BSF personnel from the whole Jammu frontier so far, he said. The “Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for J & K state, LWE (left wing extremism) and NE (north east) regions” was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2018. The medals are awarded twice a year to personnel, who have rendered service in these regions since July 2018 for a minimum of two years, spokesman said.

Jamwal was also conferred upon the 'Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak' and BSF 'Director General Commendation Roll' on this occasion. He said, “the BSF has shown utmost dedication towards safeguarding of International Border of India with professional acumen and lot of sacrifices of its men.” “These awards are recognition of exceptional contribution made by BSF personnel in the service of nation,” he added.

