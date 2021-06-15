Man arrested with Mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a drug peddler with 100 grams of Mephedrone, valued around Rs 12 lakh in illicit markets, an official said on Tuesday.

On a tip off, a trap was laid by the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC near the civic ward office in Govandi on Monday evening and Mohsin Qayyum Sayyad (35) was arrested, he said.

Mephedrone, a banned drug, and an electronic weighing machine were recovered from his possession.

Sayyad is suspected to have been involved in drug smuggling for the last two years, the official said, adding that probe was on.

