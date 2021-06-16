Hamas radio reports Israeli air strike in Gaza
A Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft attacked a Palestinian training camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the first Israeli strike in the enclave since a ceasefire ended 11- days of cross-border fighting last month.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the report.
