Dr Martens' start to new financial year 'very encouraging' -CEO
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 12:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Dr. Martens, the classic British boot brand that listed its shares in January, has made a "very encouraging" start to the 2021-22 financial year, its boss said on Thursday.
"We've only had April and May ... they're two months of the financial year and they're two small months, so I put everything in context," Chief Executive Kenny Wilson told Reuters.
"However, I would say we've had a very encouraging start to the year."
