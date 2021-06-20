Left Menu

Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

A driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people.Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred on Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody.

PTI | Wiltonmanors | Updated: 20-06-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 07:43 IST
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred on Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims' injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

“We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School,” spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel. “All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence. ... It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.” Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the public is not in danger.

''A tragic incident occurred at today's Stonewall event,'' Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement, according to WPLG-TV. ''Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been canceled and a thorough investigation is being conducted.” June is Pride Month, commemorating the June 1969 police raid targeting gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York that led to an uprising of LGBTQ Americans and served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

