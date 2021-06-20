Left Menu

4 teachers injured in firing on school van in Pak

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 12:44 IST
4 teachers injured in firing on school van in Pak
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a school van in Pakistan's Balochistan province, injuring four women teachers, according to a media report.

The women were returning home when their vehicle came under attack in Mastung town, the police said.

The doctors have said that three teachers are in critical condition, SAMMA TV reported.

The police have cordoned off the area and are conducting search operations to arrest the culprits.

Two professors of the University of Balochistan were abducted from the same area in November 2020. They were, however, released later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

