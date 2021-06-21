Delhi Police organises special yoga sessions for its personnel

The Delhi Police on Monday organised special yoga sessions for its personnel deployed across various units on the occasion of seventh International Yoga Day.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava posted pictures of him and his wife performing different 'asanas'.

''I did my daily Yoga today morning at home. My wife too joined me to observe the 'Yoga Day','' he tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

A special yoga session was carried out at the Singhu border where personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units deployed performed various yogic postures, a senior police officer said.

In the southeast district, a similar programme was organised for police personnel to reduce their stress and keep their mind calm, a senior police officer said.

''It will improve their immunity as Covid pandemic is still prevailing and as a frontline warrior, police are much prone to be infected with coronavirus. Keeping their physical endurance and mutual stability in view, police staff of southeast district have pledged to perform and adhere to the norms of yoga in their routine life for performing their duties better,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

