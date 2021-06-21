Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:46 IST
Woman gives "quotation" to kidnap estranged lover; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year old woman was arrested for allegedly giving quotation to a criminal gang for kidnapping and assaulting her estranged lover and his friend for rejecting her marriage proposal, in this south Kerala district on Monday, police said.

Lincy Lawrence, the accused woman, and Ambu (33) and Anandhu Prasad (21), members of a notorious gang, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting Gautham Krishna (25) and his friend Vishnu Prasad (22).

She was taken into custody from a local hospital, where she had been admitted in the name of post-COVID treatment, they said.

Already married and a mother of two, the woman had been in an affair with Krishna, who was working in a micro-finance institution here, for over one year, police said.

However, their relationship had hit a rough patch after the man refused to accept Lincy Lawrence's demand to get married, which resulted in the woman approaching a Varkala- based criminal gang for allegedly kidnapping him, they said.

The gangsters had allegedly abducted Vishnu, Gautham Krishna's friend, in a car and made him call the latter after assaulting him onJune14.

Besides beating both of them, their mobile phones and money were also snatched away by the criminals, police added.

''Both the lover and his friend had accepted money to the tune of Rs eight-nine lakh from the accused woman citing various things. When Gautham Krishna had backtracked from his promise of marrying her, she had decided to settle scores using the criminal gang,'' a police officer told P T I.

The arrest of all the three was recorded based on the complaint of the youths and produced before a court here, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

