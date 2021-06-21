Mexico and Argentina recall ambassadors to Nicaragua amid Ortega crackdown
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:33 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico and Argentina have called on their ambassadors to Nicaragua to return to their respective capitals for consultations about the political situation in the Central American country, a joint statement issued by Mexico said on Monday.
"Concerning" actions by the Nicaraguan government, which has arrested several potential political rivals to President Daniel Ortega in recent weeks, have put the safety and freedom of some opposition figures and business leaders at risk, the statement said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Daniel Ortega
- Nicaraguan
- Nicaragua
- Central American
- Argentina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nicaraguan police detain another opposition presidential contender
Mexico votes on Lopez Obrador's 'transformation' at mid-term
Harris's Guatemala, Mexico trip likely to emphasize non-government cooperation
3 dead in Mexico mine collapse, 3 still missing
Mexico votes on López Obrador's 'transformation' at mid-term