Two persons killed in separate incidents in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

In the first case, a man was killed by two persons over an old rivalry in the Umred area on Sunday night, they said The police said they have arrested the duo, Shoeb Jani Shahid Sheikh (21) and Vikrant alias Vickey Mahendrasingh Chandel (22), residents of Kawarapeth, for the killing of Shubham Motiram Thawkar (25), a resident of Gangapur. According to the police, Sheikh and his associate Chandel assaulted Thawkar and killed him by smashing his head with a boulder following an argument over an old dispute related to driving license.

The victim and Sheikh were truck drivers and worked in coal mines in the Ghugus area of Chandrapur, they said.

In the second incident, the caretaker of a farm was killed by unidentified thieves who decamped with Rs 51,000 from near village Mangali under the Kuhi police station area in rural Nagpur, the police said.

The deceased, Naresh Dashrath Karudkar, was killed between June 17 and 20 by the thieves who attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

The murder came to light on Sunday afternoon, the police said. PTI COR RSY RSY

