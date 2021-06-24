Chhattisgarh CM to hold marathon meetings to finalise speedy implementation strategy for top-priority schemes

After the commencement of new development works worth Rs 7,084 crores in Chhattisgarh in the last 15 days, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to undertake meetings for 15 consecutive days to finalise the speedy-implementation strategy for top-priority schemes in the state. As per a release issued by the state government, the department ministers and senior-most officers along with the subject experts would attend the aforementioned meetings.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also review the progress of major schemes related to farmers and workers, along with the works related to minerals, energy, health, home, food, drinking water, irrigation, tourism, education, women and child development, tribal development, forest and environment, NRDA, RDA and Home Construction Board. "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will review the top priority points in the meeting to be held at his residence office on June 25. In this meeting, the progress of transfer, distribution, demarcation and leases distribution in Abujhmad will be reviewed," read a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

On June 26, the Chief Minister will review Godhan Nyay Yojana, Suraji Gaon Yojana, Plantation Promotion Scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, plantation, processing, marketing and roadside plantation of minor forest produce, fruit and medicinal plants. He will review the mineral department on June 28, energy department on June 29, MNREGA-employment growth on June 30, increase in actual irrigation potential, Gauthan Aajeevika Kendra (Livelihood Centre), the impact of Narva development and justice for rural landless labourers.

According to the CMO, Baghel will review the works of the Health Department on July 1. "In the meeting to be held on July 1, progress and up-gradation of health infrastructure including Medical Mobile Unit, Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Yojna, generic medicine, new medical colleges, new hospital buildings and necessary preparations to prevent the possible third wave of corona will be reviewed," it stated.

The Chief Minister will take a meeting of Home Department on July 2, wherein the progress in works such as providing relief to the victims of chit fund scam, the release of the tribals who are in jail, the transfer of the houses of Housing Board to the Police Housing Board and the rehabilitation of the self-confessed Naxalites will be reviewed. The release further informed that Baghel will take a meeting of the Food Department and Markfed on July 3, wherein the settlement of paddy of the previous years and the action plan for the coming year will be reviewed.

"In this series of the meetings, Baghel will review the progress of Public Health Engineering and Water Resources Department on July 5, Culture, Tourism, Education Department and Ram Van Gaman Path on July 6, Department of Women and Child Development and Tribal and Scheduled Castes Development on July 7, Forest, Environment, NRDA, RDA, Chhattisgarh Housing Board on July 8, and the work conducted in Patan Vidhan Sabha will be reviewed on July 9," it added. (ANI)

