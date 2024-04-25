Tamil Nadu Health Department Launches Probe into Chennai Weight Loss Surgery Death

An obese youth from Puducherry allegedly developed complications in the midst of weight loss surgery at a private hospital here and died. The incident has prompted the Tamil Nadu health department to order an inquiry, a senior official said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old man from Muthialpet, weighing about 150 kg was admitted to a private hospital in suburban Pammal on April 21. He was taken to the operation theatre the following day for a metabolic and bariatric surgery, his father, Selvanathan, who lodged a complaint with the Shankar Nagar Police in Pammal, said. The youngster is said to have developed complications minutes after the surgery began and was later rushed to another private hospital for treatment, Selvanathan said in his complaint.

Later on the night of April 23, the hospital informed Selvanathan that his son was brought with complaints of chest pain, and died despite treatment, the complaint stated.

Selvanathan has sought appropriate action against the doctor who attempted to perform the weight loss surgery, for causing the death of his son. He said that his son, who was working as an IT professional, had got in touch with the doctor last year after he saw videos of the doctor performing the weight loss surgery on YouTube. Meanwhile, the health department has formed a committee under two joint directors to probe into the incident and submit a report in two days.

