Noida Police nabs Haryana man in remdesivir black marketing case

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:48 IST
The Noida Police on Thursday said it has arrested a Haryana resident who was allegedly involved in black marketing of remdesivir during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key accused in the case, identified as Rachit Ghai, has already been arrested by the police, which has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to grant his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

After the remdesivir black marketing episode came into light, an FIR was lodged on April 21 at the Noida Sector 20 police station based on a complaint by drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar, police officials said.

''In pursuance of the case, accused Ajay Panchal, who lives in Panchkula district of Haryana, has been arrested today (Thursday). He was held near the DPS school in Sector 30 here,'' a police spokesperson said.

“He is accused of illegally selling remdesivir vials at exorbitant rates to people who were in dire need of COVID-19 treatment,” the official said.

Panchal and Ghai were selling ''remdesivir'' injections for Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 per vial, according to officials.

Ghai was arrested by the Crime Branch on April 21 after 105 vials of fake “remedesivir” were recovered from his possession, they said.

It was not yet clear whether the vials they sold to the needy people at exorbitant rates were all genuine or fake, the officials added.

