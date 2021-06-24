Two Pune builders arrested in `cheating' case
PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Pune-based builder brothers Shrikant Paranjape (63) and Shashank Paranjape (59) were arrested by the police here on Thursday for allegedly cheating a woman in a land sale deal, an official said.
Suburban Vile-Parle police here arrested them from their residence in Pune after an FIR was registered.
Advertisement
Vasundhara Dongare, a Mumbai resident, had filed a complaint alleging that they sold her land in the prime Vile Parle area without her consent. Further investigation is on, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal expresses condolences over loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse
11, including 8 children, killed, 7 injured in Mumbai house collapse
Eleven dead, including eight children, in Mumbai building collapse
Mumbai innovator develops 3 robots to assist healthcare workers, patients amid COVID
Mumbai Mayor asks culprits behind Malad building collapse to take responsibility