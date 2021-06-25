NDMC to develop five 'mini-forests'

Left Menu

Plants for these forest would be provided by the Rotary Club, he said.Commissioner Goel said the NDMC has developed 474 pits for rainwater harvesting, which will help in raising the ground water level.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Five ''mini-forests'' will be developed in areas in north Delhi in the next two weeks under the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign, officials said on Thursday.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) commissioner Sanjay Goel said this during a webinar. The NDMC will develop five ''mini-forests'' under its jurisdiction in the next 14-15 days under the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' programme, he said These would be developed at parks at C-Block, Azadpur Mandi; B-4, near the Primary School, Sultanpuri; G-Block, Prashant Vihar; Pocket-2, Sector-25, Rohini; and Pocket-8, Sector-24, Rohini, the municipal commissioner said.

He said that out of a total of eight ''mini-forests'', three have already been developed in Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram.

Goel said as the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by June 30, ''we would utilise the period for plantation for 'mini forests', besides regular plantation in parks, garden, central verges''. Plants for these forest would be provided by the Rotary Club, he said.

Commissioner Goel said the NDMC has developed 474 pits for rainwater harvesting, which will help in raising the ground water level. Work is in progress at 13 locations and 127 more sites have been proposed for the purpose.

