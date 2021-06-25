Complete recruitment of junior clerk in Panchayati Raj dept in phased manner: Gehlot

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 00:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to complete the recruitment of Junior Clerk-2013 in the Panchayati Raj department in a phased manner.

In the first phase, recruitment should be completed on 4,000 posts and the remaining should be taken up in the next leg, he said.

The directions were issued at a review meeting of the Panchayati Raj department.

Gehlot asked the officials to speed up the process of recruitment on various vacant posts in the department, according to an official statement.

He said his government was continuously empowering the panchayati raj institutions in the state.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

