Two women held for running flesh trade racket

Thane Police on Tuesday arrested two women who allegedly ran a prostitution racket and rescued three girls, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to the Teen Haat Naka area and two women were arrested when they were striking a deal with him, the official said. They were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Advertisement

Three girls were rescued, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)