Two women held for running flesh trade racket
PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:40 IST
Thane Police on Tuesday arrested two women who allegedly ran a prostitution racket and rescued three girls, an official said.
Acting on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to the Teen Haat Naka area and two women were arrested when they were striking a deal with him, the official said. They were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Three girls were rescued, he added.
