Swedish caretaker PM Lofven handed chance to form new government

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:56 IST
  • Sweden

Swedish caretaker Prime Minister has been handed the next attempt at forming a new government, the speaker of parliament said on Thursday, with a vote in Riksdag potentially taking place next week. "I have this morning spoken on the phone with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and given him the task of sounding out the possibilities for a new government," Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen told a news conference.

Earlier on Thursday Swedish right-wing Prime Minister candidate Ulf Kristersson said he was abandoning his attempt to form a government in the wake of Lofven's previous cabinet falling in a lost no-confidence vote this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

