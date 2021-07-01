Left Menu

Haryana DGP calls upon newly inducted constables to dedicatedly discharge duties

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:01 IST
Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava on Thursday called upon the newly inducted constables to dedicatedly discharge their duties, saying their responsibility towards the nation and the society increases after becoming a part of the police force.

Stating this while speaking at the passing-out parade of the 89th batch of the Recruit Basic Course (RBC) at Haryana Police Academy (HPA) in Madhuban, Karnal, the DGP described the public service as paramount and added that one should put extra efforts to ensure justice while serving the mankind.

The 280 recruits of this batch - 219 males and 61 females - took the oath in the colourful ceremonial parade after successfully completing their basic training, a Haryana Police statement said here.

The DGP honoured newly inducted women constables Geeta Rani, Monika and Sangeeta for securing first, second and third positions in training respectively.

HPA Director, C S Rao said that training of 61 female constables at HPA Madhuban, Karnal and 219 male constables at Police Training Centre Sunaria, Rohtak had commenced on August 1, 2020. Among the newly inducted constables include 31 post-graduates and 135 graduates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

