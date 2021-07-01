Left Menu

Four held for 'attacking' AG office staff in Kerala

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 01-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 20:10 IST
Four held for 'attacking' AG office staff in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged attack on two employees of the Accountant General's office here.

Inspector General of Police, Balram Kumar Upadhyay said a special team arrested the gang which had carried out the attack on the central government officials and their family members on June 27.

Four city residents were arrested from various hideouts in the district, Upadhyay, who is also the city police commissioner, told the media.

Haryana native Ravi Yadav and Uttar Pradesh native Jagat Singh were attacked on June 27 evening when they resisted eve-teasing of their wives by the gang near Pettah junction in the city.

According to police, the accused are history-sheeters and a special team was constituted to nab the criminals.

While the families were out for an evening walk, the accused eveteased the wives of the two officials and when they questioned the gang, they were attacked with sharp objects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021