Left Menu

Delimitation Commission has transparent process, parties keen on assembly polls should participate: J-K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that Delimitation Commission is working according to the Delimitation Act and has a transparent process.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:02 IST
Delimitation Commission has transparent process, parties keen on assembly polls should participate: J-K Lt Governor
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that Delimitation Commission is working according to the Delimitation Act and has a transparent process. He said those who believe in democracy and want assembly polls should definitely participate in the proceedings of the commission.

"Delimitation Commission works as per Delimitation Act. Those who believe in democracy and want assembly polls should definitely participate. Commission has a transparent process. So when political parties and common people participate, better assembly can be formed," Sinha told ANI. The Delimitation Commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assemblies constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, is scheduled to visit the Union Territory from July 6 to July 9 and interact with administrative officials, political parties and public representatives there.

The decision to visit Jammu and Kashmir was taken after the panel held a meeting at the Election Commission office in the national capital on June 30. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had held a meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 and said it was an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J-K.

He had said that the government's priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J-K and delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021