Army Vice Chief reviews security situation along LoC and hinterland in J&K

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General CP Mohanty has carried out a comprehensive review of the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland in Jammu and Kasmir, officials said on Thursday.

His visit to the Union Territory came days after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station, in the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India.

Advertisement

''During the visit, the Vice Chief of Army Staff was briefed by formation and unit commanders on the aspects of operational preparedness, infusion of technology and the synergy between various security forces, civil administration and the local population,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

Lt Gen. Mohanty concluded the three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

''The Army Vice Chief interacted with the troops and emphasised the need to remain alert and be able to respond to any nefarious activities from across the LoC,'' the statement said.

The Vice Chief of Army Staff also asked the troops to undertake ''relentless intelligence-based synergised operations'' to sustain peace in the hinterland.

''The Vice Chief appreciated the efforts of maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the current COVID-19 pandemic,'' the ministry said. During the last leg of his visit, the Vice Chief visited the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, where he was briefed on the complete spectrum of activities undertaken by the Indian Army in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

''The VCOAS appreciated the synergy fostered between all security agencies, especially the cooperation between Northern Command, Air Force, paramilitary forces, civil administration and central police organisations operating in the region,'' the ministry said.

It said he exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their tasks in a professional manner for creating a secure and peaceful environment for ushering in an era of peace and development in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)