Seven Bangladeshi nationals detained in TN

PTI | Cuddalore | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:57 IST
Cuddalore (TN), July 2 (PTI): Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were detained here on Friday and it is being ascertained if they entered the country through legal means and whether their stay is authorised, police said.

Following a tip-off from a Central agency about the presence of Bangladeshis in an area here, the seven were detained, a police official said adding they were being questioned in coordination with the agency officials.

There are four men, three women and two children in the group. ''We don't have information on when and how they came here and if they arrived here legally. Even if they had come legally, we are not sure whether their stay is authorised as on date,'' the official told PTI.

Questioning is on and the outcome of verification process would determine whether any action is warranted or not, he added.

