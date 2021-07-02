Maha: Wanted accused jumps to death to evade arrest in Bhiwandi

A 38-year-old wanted accused allegedly jumped to death from the window of his fourth-floor flat in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, to evade the police on Friday, an official said.

A team of Gujarat police and crime branch officials of Thane police had gone in search of Jameel Qureshi, a resident of Kasai Wada of Qureshi Nagar, who was wanted a case registered at a police station in Gujarat, deputy commissioner of police Bhiwandi Yogesh Chavan said. When the police knocked on the door of the accused's house in the afternoon, his family did not open the door, and when they answered the door, Qureshi ran and jumped out the window of his fourth-floor home, the official said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, he said, adding that Nizampura police are probing further. Qureshi had made similar attempts a couple of times in the past and had survived the jumps, the official said.

Several offences such as attempt to murder, murder and cattle theft had been registered against the deceased with the Thane, Palghar and Gujarat police, he added.

