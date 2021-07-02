Kashmir to organise COVID vaccination of teachers, students before educational institutions reopen

The Directorate of Health Services of Kashmir on Friday directed authorities to ensure teaching, non teaching staff and students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, prior to the reopening of educational institutions in the union territory. The step aims to prevent potential resurgence of the virus infections.

"Before any decision is taken by the government in future regarding re-opening of educational institutions in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it becomes imperative to get all teaching/ non-teaching staff and also eligible students fully vaccinated, so as to prevent potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases upon opening of educational institutions," read the letter issued to Directors of Higher Education of Jammu and Kashmir and School Education, Kashmir. The letter further stated that the dates for vaccination of all teaching/ non teaching staff as well as eligible students be conveyed to the directorate at the earliest, so that the vaccination sites can be set up at the identified places.

According to the media bulletin released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday, the union territory reported 331 new COVID-19 cases, 437 recoveries and six deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 4,209 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

