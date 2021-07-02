Left Menu

Kashmir to organise COVID vaccination of teachers, students before educational institutions reopen

The Directorate of Health Services of Kashmir on Friday directed authorities to ensure teaching, non teaching staff and students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, prior to the reopening of educational institutions in the union territory.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:13 IST
Kashmir to organise COVID vaccination of teachers, students before educational institutions reopen
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Health Services of Kashmir on Friday directed authorities to ensure teaching, non teaching staff and students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, prior to the reopening of educational institutions in the union territory. The step aims to prevent potential resurgence of the virus infections.

"Before any decision is taken by the government in future regarding re-opening of educational institutions in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it becomes imperative to get all teaching/ non-teaching staff and also eligible students fully vaccinated, so as to prevent potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases upon opening of educational institutions," read the letter issued to Directors of Higher Education of Jammu and Kashmir and School Education, Kashmir. The letter further stated that the dates for vaccination of all teaching/ non teaching staff as well as eligible students be conveyed to the directorate at the earliest, so that the vaccination sites can be set up at the identified places.

According to the media bulletin released by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday, the union territory reported 331 new COVID-19 cases, 437 recoveries and six deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 4,209 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021