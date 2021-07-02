Left Menu

Mosque demolition: HC gives prima facie clean chit to former Barabanki SDM

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has given a prima facie clean chit in a mosque demolition case to Divyanshu Patel, who was the SDM when the incident took place at Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki on May 17.It, however, asked SHO Sachidanand Rai to submit his response over the prima facie violation of its order.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:45 IST
It, however, asked SHO Sachidanand Rai to submit his response over the prima facie violation of its order. The court has fixed July 22 as the date for next hearing.

The Bench of Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari passed the order on Wednesday on a contempt petition filed by Wasif Hasan and another. Appearing for the petitioner, senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that due to Covid conditions, the Allahabad High Court on April 24 passed an order to all concerned not to demolish the mosque till May 31, even then it was demolished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

