Centre sanctions funds from PMCares for new vaccine-testing lab

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-07-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 16:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has sanctioned funds from the PMCares Fund for setting up a vaccine-testing laboratory here, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

I thank Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for sanctioning funds for the setting up of the Vaccine Testing Lab at Hyderabad. A big step forward towards comprehensive development of pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will also boost production of COVID-9 vaccines, Reddy, a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, tweeted.

The increased focus on vaccine production against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated more vaccine-testing laboratories in the country, Reddy said in a press release.

At present, there are two vaccine-testing laboratories in the country -- the Central Drug Laboratory at Kasauli and the National Institute of Biologicals at Noida, he said.

Funds have been released from the PM CARES Fund on March 6 for establishing two more such laboratories -- one at National Centre for Cell Science, Pune, and the other at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad, under the Department of Biotechnology, he said.

The laboratory in Hyderabad is expected to commence operations in the next one month, he said.

The setting up of the new laboratory is a big step towards the comprehensive development of the pharma sector in Hyderabad as the city is home to many pharma majors, COVID-19 vaccine production companies and other R & D institutions, he said.

It would also boost the production of COVID-19 vaccines, Reddy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

