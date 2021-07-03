Assam 'cattle smuggler' shot at while attempting to escape from police custody

The Assam Police have opened fire on an alleged cattle smuggler and injured him while he was attempting to escape from custody in Kokrajhar district.

The incident took place when the accused, who was arrested earlier this week, was taken to Sukanjhora village in Kokrajhar police station area on Friday night to identify the residence of one of his associates, Superintendent of Police S S Panesar said.

The accused snatched the service pistol of an SI and ran into a nearby jungle. Police personnel fired two rounds at him, injuring the man in the leg, he said.

He was admitted to RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar for treatment and later shifted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta.

More than 12 alleged cattle smugglers have been arrested from different parts of the Kokrajhar district in the last month.

