24x7 police assistance and facilitation booth inaugurated in northwest Delhi

A 24x7 police assistance and facilitation booth was inaugurated on Saturday at Kingsway Camp Chowk in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area to provide safety and security to the people, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24x7 police assistance and facilitation booth was inaugurated on Saturday at Kingsway Camp Chowk in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area to provide safety and security to the people, officials said. This booth will assist residents, students, and people commuting in the area and also help citizens lodge online complaints, missing reports and cases of thefts using the ''public help desk'' available at the booth, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''The booth at Kingsway Camp will also act as an area dominance point for police to ensure a feeling of safety and security for the citizens where integrated police checking will be conducted jointly by police personnel of Mukherjee Nagar police station, traffic personnel and PCR vans.'' Similar booths are also functional at Britannia Chowk, Subhash Place and Fire Station, as well as Keshav Puram, which are playing a major role in improving public-police interface and providing 'police-centric citizen services', according to the police.

