Sushil Kumar asks Tihar jail authorities to provide TV for wrestling match updates
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, has urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches, officials said on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, has urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches, officials said on Sunday. Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.
He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.
A senior jail official said Kumar has made the request through his advocate. He has requested for a television set so that he would get updates about wrestling matches, the official said. Earlier, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 9. He has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was earlier lodged.
Police said 12 accused, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case. The police have claimed that Kumar is the ''main culprit and mastermind'' of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sagar Dhankar
- Sonu and Amit Kumar
- Mandoli
- Ajay Kumar
- Sushil Kumar
- Tihar
- Kumar
- Delhi
- Mundka
ALSO READ
Fertiliser scam: HC asks Tihar for report on medical condition of RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh
Haryana ex-CM O P Chautala to be freed from Tihar after Delhi govt's remission order
Haryana ex-CM O P Chautala to be freed from Tihar after Delhi govt's remission order
Wrestler Sushil Kumar to remain in jail as court extends judicial custody till July 9
Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to remain in jail as court extends his judicial custody till July 9 in a murder case.