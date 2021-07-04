Left Menu

Sushil Kumar asks Tihar jail authorities to provide TV for wrestling match updates

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, has urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 16:07 IST
Sushil Kumar asks Tihar jail authorities to provide TV for wrestling match updates
Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, has urged prison authorities to provide him a television to remain updated about wrestling matches, officials said on Sunday. Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

A senior jail official said Kumar has made the request through his advocate. He has requested for a television set so that he would get updates about wrestling matches, the official said. Earlier, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 9. He has been shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was earlier lodged.

Police said 12 accused, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case. The police have claimed that Kumar is the ''main culprit and mastermind'' of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021