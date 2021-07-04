Illegal liquor factory unearthed in Ludhiana

The Punjab Police has claimed to have busted an illegal liquor factory in a joint operation with the excise and taxation department on Sunday.

During the raid, 570 cases of illegal liquor were recovered from the manufacturing unit, they said.

The owner of the factory, Harmohan Singh, and two alleged smugglers – Jagwant Singh and Sanju – were found to be involved in the racket, an exise official said, adding investigation was on to find further detail.

A case has been registered in this regard under the Punjab Excise Act.

