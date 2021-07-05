Left Menu

U'khand: 1st cabinet meeting under Dhami resolves to rise to people's expectations

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:07 IST
U'khand: 1st cabinet meeting under Dhami resolves to rise to people's expectations
  • Country:
  • India

The first meeting of Uttarakhand Cabinet chaired by new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adopted six resolutions to rise to the expectations of people ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

The resolutions included giving people a corruption-free administration, transparent, sensitive and speedy services through maximum use of information technology and ramping up health facilities for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said at the media briefing on Monday.

The cabinet meeting was held hours after Dhami's swearing-in along with a team of 11 ministers on Sunday but the media briefing was held on Monday as the meeting went on till late in the night.

Other resolutions passed by the cabinet at the meeting included creation of job and self-employment opportunities for youths, uplifting Dalits and empowering women, Uniyal said.

Apart from the resolutions some major decisions were taken by the cabinet, including raising the salary of guest teachers from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month and deploying them in their home districts, he said.

Other important decisions were maintaining the continuity of service of around 200 contractual employees of polytechnic institutes, payment of salaries to MGNREGA workers of the strike period and filling around 22,000 vacancies in different departments, Uniyal said.

It was also decided to revive the defunct district employment offices. A cabinet sub-committee headed by Uniyal was also constituted to look into pay-related issues of the police department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021