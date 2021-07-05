Left Menu

Yechury ‘pained, outraged’ over demise of Stan Swamy

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said he was pained and outraged over the death of Father Stan Swamy.Swamy, an 84-year-old priest-activist arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case last year, died on Monday, in the middle of his fight for bail on health grounds.The Jesuit priest had been on ventilator support since Sunday, when his health worsened drastically.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:11 IST
Yechury ‘pained, outraged’ over demise of Stan Swamy
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said he was pained and outraged over the death of Father Stan Swamy.

Swamy, an 84-year-old priest-activist arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case last year, died on Monday, in the middle of his fight for bail on health grounds.

The Jesuit priest had been on ventilator support since Sunday, when his health worsened drastically. He was being treated at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai following a court order on May 28.

''Deeply pained and outraged at the death of Father Stan Swamy. A jesuit priest & social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised. Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established. Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody,'' tweeted Yechury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021