PWD to install CCTV cameras to keep tab on waterlogging in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) will install CCTV cameras at vulnerable points to monitor waterlogging in the national capital and has asked its officials to conduct night inspections during the rainy season.

These instructions were issued by the PWD engineer-in-chief after he met with the PWD secretary last month.

Later, a circular in this connection was issued by the department which stated that executive engineers and other field staff will be responsible for any waterlogging and drainage or pumping issue at underpasses and other vulnerable points.

''All chief engineers should ensure the installation of cameras at all crucial vulnerable points for which live feed is available on the mobile phones of executive engineers as well as on the phones of superintendent engineers and chief engineers,'' the circular stated.

''Executive engineers should start night visits during the rainy season and ensure that water doesn't accumulate at vulnerable points," it added.

The department also asked its officials to increase the pace of desilting of drains so that it can be completed before the arrival of the monsoon and chances of waterlogging can be reduced. Last year, uncleaned drains and delays in desilting had led to extensive waterlogging in many parts of the city during the monsoon season.

In July 2020, a 56-year-old man died allegedly due to drowning when his mini-truck was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi.

The PWD manages the 2050 km length of drains along 1,260 km of road across 17 divisions in the city.

''Water level connected hooters may also be installed at pumping stations so that pumps are immediately started by operators," the circular said.

PWD officials said during a high-level meeting on June 23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had categorically instructed all departments that in case of any untoward incident, the executive engineer of the area would be put under suspension and disciplinary action would be initiated against him.

The officials, however, claimed that over 90 percent of desilting work has been completed.

