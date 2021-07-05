Indian-American physicians are real heroes in fight against COVID-19: Sandhu

India’s envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said that Indian-American physicians are the real heroes as he praised the community for playing a leading role in the country’s successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Sandhu, in his address to the 39th annual Convention by American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in Atlanta, said that “we are proud of the achievements of the 4-million Indians in the United States”.

“You (Indian-American physicians) are the real heroes who have risked your lives and have been out to assist others,” he said.

What is unique about AAPI is that it brings a global perspective to defeat the virus and serve the people, Sandhu said.

In her inaugural address, Dr Swati Vijay Kulkarni, Consul General of India in Atlanta, described the Indian-American physician community as a “testament to the greatest growth story” of Indian-Americans.

In her remarks, she spoke about the many programmes and plans offered by the Government of India to alleviate the sufferings of the people of India during the pandemic.

Kulkarni stressed the importance of the Indo-US Strategic Alliance, especially in the health sector, while pointing out India’s contributions providing the world with quality drugs for cheaper prices.

The convention honoured the brave AAPI warriors and thousands of healthcare workers, who have sacrificed their lives at the service of humanity, especially during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“This convention is a tribute to those who have lost their lives and to the frontline medical professionals who are at the forefront, combating the pandemic around the globe,” said Dr Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, AAPI president.

Being attended by Indian-American physicians from across the country, the convention was also addressed by several lawmakers, including congressman Buddy Carter and congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux.

