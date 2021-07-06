Drone shot down near U.S. embassy in Baghdad, no casualties -security sources
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 06-07-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 03:17 IST
A drone was intercepted and shot down near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters.
The sources said the drone failed to reach the embassy compound.
