Left Menu

Drone shot down near U.S. embassy in Baghdad, no casualties -security sources

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 06-07-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 03:17 IST
Drone shot down near U.S. embassy in Baghdad, no casualties -security sources
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A drone was intercepted and shot down near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

The sources said the drone failed to reach the embassy compound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

 Australia
4
ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021