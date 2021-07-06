Left Menu

Maha: Boy dies of bee attack in Thane; kin create ruckus at hospital

A 15-year-old boy died after being stung by honey bees, following which his family members created ruckus at a hospital here in Maharashtra, alleging negligence in his treatment, police said on Tuesday.The boy, a resident of Rabodi area in Thane city, was attacked by the honey bees on Monday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 09:14 IST
A 15-year-old boy died after being stung by honey bees, following which his family members created ruckus at a hospital here in Maharashtra, alleging negligence in his treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, a resident of Rabodi area in Thane city, was attacked by the honey bees on Monday. His family members subsequently rushed him to the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa area, an official from the city police control room said.

The boy died on Monday night while undergoing treatment, the official said.

His family members alleged negligence by hospital authorities in his treatment and created ruckus at the medical facility, he said, adding that the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The police have so far registered a case of accidental death. No arrest has been made in connection with the incident, the official said. PTI COR GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

