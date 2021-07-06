Lakshadweep denies entry permit to 8 LDF MPs

Lakshadweep Administration has rejected the application of eight Left Democratic Front (LDP) MPs namely Elamaram Kareem, V Sivadasan, AM Ariff, Binoy Viswam, MV Shreyams Kumar, K Somaprasad, Thomas Chazhikadan and John Brittas for entry permit to the Union Territory. "The Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands (Laws) Regulation, 1965 empowers the Administrator to make rules to impose reasonable restrictions for the protection of interests of Scheduled Tribe, on the right of any person, who is not a native of the islands, to visit or reside in these islands. Accordingly, the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and residence) rules, 1967, were notified. These rules have been amended from time to time keeping in view of the interests of the islanders," the administration said in an order copy.

The eight MPs had approached the High Court of Kerala and sought directions for the disposal of your application for entry permit to the Lakshadweep Administration and has made a submission on June 29, 2021 before the High Court of Kerala that the high court. Accordingly, the islands' administration had requested the Lakshadweep Police to submit a police report in this matter. As per the report, it is stated that the proposed visit of MPs from Kerala state to Lakshadweep may activate local people, political parties/activists, social workers and people from different walks of life about the present opposition or agitation against the administration. "This can possibly result in outside public protest in the islands," it said.

Asker Ali, Additional District Magistrate of the UT of Lakshadweep, said he is satisfied that the visit of the 8 MPs visit to the islands for political activities will certainly disturb the calm and peaceful atmosphere in the islands. "It will be against the interest of the general public, public order and security of the Union Territory. The present situation is not conducive for the visit of politicians as such visits may instigate the locals and create disturbances in these highly sensitive islands." In a detailed order, the administration further informed that the applicants herein have the right to file an appeal under rule 9 of the Laccadive Minicoy and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules, 1967 to the Administrator of UT Lakshadweep within 30 days from the receipt of this order.

Last month, there had been an uproar against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the new reforms introduced by him, which many allege are against the interest of the islanders. People are protesting against the draft legislations like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others. (ANI)

