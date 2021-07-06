NGT directs UP govt to submit report on plea alleging illegal sand mining in Banda district

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish a report on a plea alleging illegal sand mining in two villages in the Banda district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Mining to submit a report in three months.

Advertisement

"The Additional Chief Secretary, Mining, UP may furnish report about the compliance status within three months by e-mail. The report may provide the status of DSR and Replenishment studies for Banda district, the status of in-stream mining in submerged w,ater and monitoring mechanism in place," the bench said.

The tribunal, however, refused to pass ex parte interim orders in the matter at this stage and listed it for further consideration on November 11, 2021. The NGT directed the applicant to serve a set of papers on the Additional Chief Secretary, Mining, UP. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP residents Raj Kumar and Ramkaran against illegal mining in villages Kanwara and Bendakhadar in Banda district by M/s Durge Trading Company and Ashish Kumar Gautam. It was alleged that the mining was being carried out in violation of Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines (SSMMG), 2016 and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining (EMGSM), 2020, and binding orders of NGT. The plea submitted that no steps are being taken by the State of UP for compliance of directions of this Tribunal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)