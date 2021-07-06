Left Menu

Mumbai court denies bail to actor Ajaz Khan in drug case

The bail plea of actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drugs case, has been rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade court.

Updated: 06-07-2021
The bail plea of actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested in connection with a drugs case, has been rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade court. He had previously applied for bail in court, but his application was rejected.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted a raid in April at the residence of the TV actor in Mumbai's Lokhandwala and seized drugs. He was arrested for the same after eight hours of interrogation. "4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang," NCB officials had said.

NCB has also conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning of actor Ajaz Khan. (ANI)

