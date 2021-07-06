Left Menu

Dowry case: Woman found dead, husband, in-laws booked

A woman was found hanging at her in-laws house in a village of the Khatoli area here, with her family alleging that she was killed over dowry, police said on Tuesday.Police have booked Shitals husband Vishal, father-in-law Vikram Singh and three others in the case.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:56 IST
A woman was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in a village of the Khatoli area here, with her family alleging that she was killed over dowry, police said on Tuesday.

Police have booked Shital’s husband Vishal, father-in-law Vikram Singh and three others in the case. According to police, the incident took place at Dahod village on Monday and the victim’ family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws, who were demanding a car and other things. Shital had married Vishal six years ago.

