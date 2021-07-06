Left Menu

CCTV cameras installed at Gangotri, Yamunotri shrines        

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:17 IST
CCTV cameras installed at Gangotri, Yamunotri shrines        
  • Country:
  • India

The Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand have been put under the CCTV camera surveillance to keep tabs on construction works and the water level in the Ganga and the Yamuna rivers in case of a natural disaster.

Both temples, which are considered vulnerable to natural disasters, have been equipped with CCTV cameras on the lines of the Kedarnath shrine, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Altogether 13 CCTV cameras have been installed at the two temples, of which nine have been installed at the Gangotri temple and the rest at the Yamunotri shrine, he said.

The CCTV cameras will help keep tabs on the construction works and other activities at the temples besides keeping a vigil on the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna in case of a disaster, he said.

Control rooms have been set up at the collectorate and the disaster management centre here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021