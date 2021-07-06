CCTV cameras installed at Gangotri, Yamunotri shrines        

The Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarakhand have been put under the CCTV camera surveillance to keep tabs on construction works and the water level in the Ganga and the Yamuna rivers in case of a natural disaster.

Both temples, which are considered vulnerable to natural disasters, have been equipped with CCTV cameras on the lines of the Kedarnath shrine, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Altogether 13 CCTV cameras have been installed at the two temples, of which nine have been installed at the Gangotri temple and the rest at the Yamunotri shrine, he said.

The CCTV cameras will help keep tabs on the construction works and other activities at the temples besides keeping a vigil on the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna in case of a disaster, he said.

Control rooms have been set up at the collectorate and the disaster management centre here.

