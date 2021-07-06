Punjab: Fake currency seized, six held

Six people were arrested and fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.47 lakh were seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

Counterfeit currency notes in denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 were recovered from the accused, police said.

Some chemicals and paper used in printing counterfeit notes were also seized, they said. The accused were identified as Pargat Singh; Harpreet Kaur, alias Preeti; Charnjit Singh, alias Channa; Mohinder Kumar; Pawan Kumar Sethi; and Gurwinder Singh Guri, said police. SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said a police team recovered the fake currency from a car after it was stopped for checking.

