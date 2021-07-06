Left Menu

Lucknow court declares ex-MP proclaimed offender in murder case

The court passed the order on an application moved by investigating officer Chandrashekhar Singh. Hence in order to ensure proper investigation, it is necessary that the court declare him an absconder so that his property could be attached at an appropriate stage, the application said.

A court here on Tuesday declared former MP Dhananjay Singh a proclaimed offender in a murder case.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate R K Gupta also fixed July 19 as the next date of hearing in the sensational Ajeet Singh murder case.

Ajeet was shot dead on January 6 this year in Lucknow. During the probe, name of the ex-MP had cropped up.

Dhananjay Singh had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket from the Jaunpur constituency. The court passed the order on an application moved by investigating officer Chandrashekhar Singh. It was submitted in the application that a non-bailable warrant was issued against the fomer MP and even Rs 25,000 reward was announced on his arrest but he is still not traceable. Hence in order to ensure proper investigation, it is necessary that the court declare him an absconder so that his property could be attached at an appropriate stage, the application said.

