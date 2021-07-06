Left Menu

Modi cabinet rejig to see larger representation of OBCs, SCs, youth, professionals

The reshuffle and expansion of the union council of ministers, the first in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to see record induction of members from OBC and SC communities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:17 IST
Modi cabinet rejig to see larger representation of OBCs, SCs, youth, professionals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Naveen Kapoor The reshuffle and expansion of the union council of ministers, the first in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to see record induction of members from OBC and SC communities.

ANI has learnt that reshuffle and expansion will take place either on July 7 evening or July 8 morning. Sources said PM Modi is all set "to induct record representation of OBCs and SCs in the new council of ministers".

They said the council of ministers may see 15 to 20 members from SC and OBC communities "and members from non-dominant smaller communities are also likely to find a place". Representation of women will also see an increase, the sources added.

PM Modi's new council of ministers will also see the representation of sub-regions of states with an idea to empower the smallest regions of the country, sources said. The emphasis is on inducting youth, sources told ANI the average age of the cabinet will come down after the rejig.

The reshuffle will also lay emphasis on experience and education which means more professionals, PHDs, MBAs and postgraduates will find a place. ANI has learnt that leaders with long administrative experience, who had run ministries and were legislators for long terms are also being given preference in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021