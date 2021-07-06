Left Menu

Khalistani extortion racket case: NIA arrests Punjab-based arms smuggler from Meerut

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has arrested an arms trafficker, Gagandeep Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in connection with a case relating to an extortion racket by Khalistani terrorists.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has arrested an arms trafficker, Gagandeep Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in connection with a case relating to an extortion racket by Khalistani terrorists. As per the NIA press release, the original case was registered at Punjab's Moga by Punjab Police that Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh, Charanjit Singh alias Rinku, and Ramandeep Singh alias Jajj, all abroad presently, had formed a gang and were threatening and extorting money from people.

The NIA has re-registered the case and has taken over the investigation. NIA's investigation has revealed that the absconding accused, Arshdeep Singh, is a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist and the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force.

The investigation further revealed that the arrested accused, Gagandeep Singh was a close associate of accused Arshdeep Sing, and was involved in the smuggling of weapons. On the direction of Arshdeep, Gagandeep had supplied weapons, including 9mm pistols/country-made pistols to the other arrested accused persons, which were further used in killing and extorting money from businessmen of Punjab.

The accused Gagandeep was produced before the Special NIA Court at Mohali and has been taken for eight days of NIA custody. Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

