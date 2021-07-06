Left Menu

7 youths trained under Delhi Police's YUVA scheme get job at private hospital

In its efforts to engage youths in fight against Covid-19 under YUVA scheme, the Northwest district of Delhi Police in coordination with Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, provided skill training in healthcare sector to 20 youths from the under-privileged sections of society, police said.

Seven candidates trained under the YUVA scheme of Delhi Police in coordination with Fortis Hospital have been provided placement at the same private healthcare facility, police said on Tuesday. In its efforts to engage youths in fight against Covid-19 under YUVA scheme, the Northwest district of Delhi Police in coordination with Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, provided skill training in healthcare sector to 20 youths from the under-privileged sections of society, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''Among them, 12 candidates have successfully completed their training and five out of them were provided placement in Fortis Hospital itself. Two other candidates have also been given 'Letter of Intent' by the same hospital.'' The senior police officer said these candidates were provided short-term training in Fortis Hospital for General Duty Assistant, Frontline Covid Health worker, Operation of Oxygen Plants, Covid Protocol, Record keeping, Security, Home Care Assistant, CPR and Domestic Health worker. On Tuesday, a programme was held at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, which was attended by DCP North-West Delhi and Mahipal Bhanot, Zonal Director of Fortis Hospital where certificates and ‘Appointment Letters’ were given to the successful candidates, police said. The selected candidates have been offered salaries ranging from 15,000 to Rs. 20,000, they added. YUVA is an initiative of Delhi Police as part of its community policing to engage and steer street children and youth towards the mainstream of society, providing them with opportunities to realise their potential and help police in maintaining law and order, management of crime and connecting with community at large, according to police.

