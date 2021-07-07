Nigerian parliament approves $2.39 bln supplementary budget
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria's parliament passed a 982.729 billion naira ($2.39 billion) supplementary budget on Wednesday to fund COVID-19 vaccines and defence services.
Parliament also approved the eternal borrowing of 6.183 billion dollars through issuance of a Eurobond. ($1 = 411.0000 naira)
Advertisement
Also Read: Prevention, only ‘sustainable solution’ to conflict, deputy UN chief tells Nigerian law students
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
Advertisement