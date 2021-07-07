Nigerian parliament approves $2.39 bln supplementary budget

Nigeria's parliament passed a 982.729 billion naira ($2.39 billion) supplementary budget on Wednesday to fund COVID-19 vaccines and defence services.

Parliament also approved the eternal borrowing of 6.183 billion dollars through issuance of a Eurobond. ($1 = 411.0000 naira)

Advertisement

Also Read: Prevention, only ‘sustainable solution’ to conflict, deputy UN chief tells Nigerian law students

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)