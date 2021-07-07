Left Menu

Maha: Chain snatcher held

With the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked three cases of chain-snatching that had occurred in neighbouring Palghar district.Talking to reporters, Palghar rurals Superintendent of Police, Dattatreya Shinde, said three gold mangalsutras and other valuables, collectively worth Rs 2.71 lakh, were recovered from the accused following his arrest.

Maha: Chain snatcher held
With the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked three cases of chain-snatching that had occurred in neighbouring Palghar district.

Talking to reporters, Palghar rural's Superintendent of Police, Dattatreya Shinde, said three gold 'mangalsutras' and other valuables, collectively worth Rs 2.71 lakh, were recovered from the accused following his arrest. These chain snatching incidents had taken place under the jurisdiction of Boisar and Tarapur police stations in Palghar, he said. ''The accused is a member of the infamous Irani gang that that indulges in chain snatching crimes in and around Thane district,'' he added. Police are trying to find out if the accused was also involved in similar offences.

